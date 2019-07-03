Police car, ice-cream truck and two other vehicles crash in Winston-Salem, minor injuries reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Minor injuries are reported after a Winston-Salem Police Department recruitment vehicle hit a yellow Schwan's ice-cream truck and then crashed into two stationary vehicles on Wednesday.

The crash happened when the police car, going north on Peters Creek, hit the ice-cream truck, going west on Silas Creek, and they collided in an intersection.

The crash caused them to collide with a box truck and a pick-up truck that were waiting to turn south on Peters Creek.

The people injured in the wreck were taken to the hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries.

The Traffic and Incident Management System says Peters Creek and Silas Creek should be open again at 11:00 p.m.