Police car, ice-cream truck and two other vehicles crash in Winston-Salem, minor injuries reported

Posted 10:04 pm, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:03PM, July 3, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Minor injuries are reported after a Winston-Salem Police Department recruitment vehicle hit a yellow Schwan's ice-cream truck and then crashed into two stationary vehicles on Wednesday.

The crash happened when the police car, going north on Peters Creek, hit the ice-cream truck, going west on Silas Creek, and they collided in an intersection.

The crash caused them to collide with a box truck and a pick-up truck that were waiting to turn south on Peters Creek.

The people injured in the wreck were taken to the hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries.

The Traffic and Incident Management System says Peters Creek and Silas Creek should be open again at 11:00 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.