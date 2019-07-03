× PETA is asking an Idaho town to rename Chicken Dinner Road

CALDWELL, Idaho – People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is asking the Mayor Garret L. Nancolas of Caldwell to rename Chicken Dinner Road on behalf of the namesake poultry, according to KBOI.

“We’re not trying to ruffle any feathers, but words matter and have the power to change lives, both human and nonhuman,” Tracy Reiman, PETA executive vice president said in the letter. “Chickens are intelligent, sensitive animals who feel pain and empathy and form strong bonds with one another, and they shouldn’t be considered “dinner.”

The road’s name apparently has a storied history, involving Governor C. Ben Ross and a dinner invitation, according to the Idaho Press.

“PETA is asking Mayor Nancolas to change this road’s name to one that celebrates chickens as individuals, not as beings to kill, chop up, and label as ‘dinner,'” the letter said.

No response to the request has yet been recorded.