Massive fire erupts at Jim Beam bourbon warehouse in Kentucky

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. — A blaze erupted overnight at a Jim Beam bourbon warehouse in Woodford County, Kentucky, according to WKYT.

Two barrel warehouses at the facility ignited at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames at the second structure.

Fire was still visible at the first five hours after the fire ignited, and Woodford County Emergency Management believes the fight may continue into Wednesday night, according to WKYT.

Emergency Management reported about 45,000 barrels of bourbon were in one of the warehouses.

It's unclear exactly how the fire started, but officials believe a lightning strike could be to blame. The fire then spread to the second warehouse.