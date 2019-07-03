Man charged with shooting Former NFL quarterback outside Concord home

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord police said they’ve charged a man with shooting former University of South Carolina quarterback Anthony Wright, according to WSOC.

Police said 46-year-old William “Willie” Moses Hooker Jr. was arrested in Graham, North Carolina on Wednesday.

Authorities said Hooker showed up to drop off his 6-year-old daughter at her mother’s home on Middlecrest Drive NW Monday afternoon and got into a fight with Wright around 1 p.m.

Police said Hooker shot Wright several times and took off.

“There were five shots,” a neighbor said. “At first, I thought it was fireworks or something.”

Officials said Wright is in stable condition after he was rushed into emergency surgery.

Hooker is charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, police say.

He was released on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Cabarrus County County court on July 8.

Hooker’s 6-year-old daughter was not hurt.

After the shooting, Pro Football Talk’s Darin Gantt confirmed that the victim was the same Anthony Wright who spent eight seasons in the NFL.

WSOC crews could see crime scene tape and evidence markers littering the ground at the Skybrook development. The shooting happened near the community pool. Witnesses said everyone jumped out of the water and hid in a bathroom when they heard the shots.

Wright, who played collegiately at the University of South Carolina, spent eight years in the NFL with five teams. He earned a Super Bowl ring with the Giants during his final healthy season in the league.