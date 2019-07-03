‘Horrible morning’: 2-year-old boy killed, father shot about 10 times in overnight Texas shooting
SPRING, Texas — A man was in his open garage with a friend and his 2-year-old son when a shooter opened fire, KTRK reports.
Deputies responded after the shooting at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night in Spring, Texas.
The child was killed.
The father was taken to the hospital in critical condition after suffering nine or 10 gunshot wounds.
The friend suffered a gunshot to the leg but is reportedly in stable condition.
KTRK reports the child’s mother was upstairs with a baby when she heard what she assumed were fireworks.
When she came downstairs, an armed robber pointed a gun at her and demanded money.
Law enforcement does not know if the criminals targeted this family or if it was a random incident.
“Horrible morning,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning. “We are on it and will do all we can to solve this case.”