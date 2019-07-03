× ‘Horrible morning’: 2-year-old boy killed, father shot about 10 times in overnight Texas shooting

SPRING, Texas — A man was in his open garage with a friend and his 2-year-old son when a shooter opened fire, KTRK reports.

Deputies responded after the shooting at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night in Spring, Texas.

The child was killed.

The father was taken to the hospital in critical condition after suffering nine or 10 gunshot wounds.

The friend suffered a gunshot to the leg but is reportedly in stable condition.

KTRK reports the child’s mother was upstairs with a baby when she heard what she assumed were fireworks.

When she came downstairs, an armed robber pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

Law enforcement does not know if the criminals targeted this family or if it was a random incident.

“Horrible morning,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning. “We are on it and will do all we can to solve this case.”

Horrible morning. We are on it and will do all we can to solve this case. We need the public’s help. Call us with any info at 713-221-6000 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-8477. #HouNews https://t.co/JDp2UeOhYF — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 3, 2019