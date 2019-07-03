Higher Ground in Greensboro offers sanctuary for people living with HIV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An estimated 1.1 million people in the United States are living with HIV.

It's a virus that attacks a person's immune system and makes them more susceptible to illnesses.

And if left untreated, it can turn into AIDS.

There's so much stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS, it's often an isolating diagnosis, leading those infected to feel like they have few places to turn.

But as Katie Nordeen found out, there's a day center in Greensboro working to change that and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has been a longtime partner.