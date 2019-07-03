Fourth of July in Greensboro will brings numerous downtown road closures
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police will be providing traffic control for several celebrations and events throughout the center city area this holiday.
The first road closures begin on July 3 as event organizers prepare for the Fun Fourth Festival Block Party. Once street closures begin on July 3 through 2 a.m. on July 4, the parking lots at Elm Street and McGee Street will be closed.
Next, Greene Street between Washington Street and McGee Street will close at 5 p.m. to set up for the Freedom 10k race.
Beginning at 6 p.m. July 3 through approximately midnight on July 4, the following roads will be blocked to vehicular traffic for the Fun Fourth Festival:
• Elm St. between Bellemeade St. and Gate City Blvd.
• Friendly Avenue between Church St. and Elm St.
• February One Pl. between Greene St. and Davie St.
• Smothers Place between Spring Garden St. and Elm St. (resident traffic only)
• McGee St. between Greene St. and Davie St.
• Davie St. between Market St. and Summit Avenue
• Lewis St. between Arlington St. and the railyard parking lot
• Barnhardt St. between Elm St. and the railyard parking lot
• Bellemeade St. between Edgeworth St. and Greene St.
• Eugene St. between Friendly Ave. and Smith St. (During Fireworks Show)
Other temporary closures may take place during both days depending on traffic volume in the area.