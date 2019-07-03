WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 25-37-40-55-3 (13)

Fourth of July in Greensboro will brings numerous downtown road closures

Posted 8:08 am, July 3, 2019, by

Downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police will be providing traffic control for several celebrations and events throughout the center city area this holiday.

The first road closures begin on July 3 as event organizers prepare for the Fun Fourth Festival Block Party. Once street closures begin on July 3 through 2 a.m. on July 4, the parking lots at Elm Street and McGee Street will be closed.

Next, Greene Street between Washington Street and McGee Street will close at 5 p.m. to set up for the Freedom 10k race.

Beginning at 6 p.m. July 3 through approximately midnight on July 4, the following roads will be blocked to vehicular traffic for the Fun Fourth Festival:

• Elm St. between Bellemeade St. and Gate City Blvd.
• Friendly Avenue between Church St. and Elm St.
• February One Pl. between Greene St. and Davie St.
• Smothers Place between Spring Garden St. and Elm St. (resident traffic only)
• McGee St. between Greene St. and Davie St.
• Davie St. between Market St. and Summit Avenue
• Lewis St. between Arlington St. and the railyard parking lot
• Barnhardt St. between Elm St. and the railyard parking lot
• Bellemeade St. between Edgeworth St. and Greene St.
• Eugene St. between Friendly Ave. and Smith St. (During Fireworks Show)

Other temporary closures may take place during both days depending on traffic volume in the area.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.