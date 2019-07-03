× Former North Davidson High School head basketball coach, teacher charged with indecent liberties with a student

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A former North Davidson High School teacher and coach has been charged with indecent liberties with a student, according to a press release.

Detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office received information about an inappropriate relationship between the former teacher/coach and a current juvenile female student at the school.

Detectives began an investigation into the alleged relationship and identified James Brandon Mullis, 36 of High Point, as the former teacher/coach involved.

Mullis was a teacher and was the head varsity boys’ basketball coach for the past two years at the high school. He recently resigned from North Davidson High School to accept the same position at another local high school.

Detectives conducted a search warrant on Mullis’ residence in High Point on Tuesday. They located evidence to link Mullis and a female juvenile student as engaging in a relationship.

Mullis was arrested at his residence and charged with one count of incident liberties with a student and one count of third-degree exploitation of a minor.

Mullis was held in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secure bond and is scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on July 29.

This is still an active, ongoing investigation and there is potential for additional charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other case of this nature is urged to contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.