Fitness helps local woman overcome PTSD

An abusive relationship put her in a dark place, but fitness helped Hayley Lambert overcome PTSD, suicidal thoughts and depression.

The emotional trauma continued after Lambert left the relationship.

“It led to night terrors and me dealing with PTSD that I just wanted to die. I just wanted it to all be over,” she said.

Running helped her release some of the tension.

“When I would get out there and run, even if I was running and crying, it would just let out so much,” she said

She shared her story on social media and hopes to have an even larger platform to share her story.

She’s in the running to be named the next "Ms. Health & Fitness."

If she receives enough votes, Lambert could be featured in Muscle and Fitness Hers magazine.

In the meantime, she’s already receiving positive feedback from women she has encouraged through social media.

Lambert is preparing to further her career as a personal trainer.

She also paints. She says painting is another outlet that has been helpful in her journey.

You can vote for Lambert in the Ms. Health & Fitness contest by clicking here.

Voting ends Wednesday at 11 p.m.