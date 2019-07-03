× Driver who struck, killed 72-year-old man in Greensboro now charged with second-degree murder

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman who struck and killed a 72-year-old man in Greensboro in May has now been charged with second-degree murder, according to a press release.

At about 10:10 p.m. on May 30, police say 72-year-old Elijah Coppedge, of Greensboro, was walking on the westbound side of East Gate City Boulevard along the side of the road.

Gwynne Macdonald Furches, 22, of Greensboro, was driving on East Gate City Boulevard when she ran off the right side of the road, hitting Coppedge and a utility pole and crashing into a fence, police said.

Coppedge died at the scene.

Furches was charged with DWI, felony death by motor vehicle and driving without an operator’s license.

On Wednesday, she was charged additionally with second-degree murder and her bond was set at $750,000.

Witnesses say they asked Furches if anyone else was injured, or if she hit anyone. A 911 caller said he only realized later a man was lying in a ditch nearby.

Court documents show that Furches was unable to stand for her hearing and was brought to the hospital and treated for a possible overdose.