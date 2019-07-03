Community brings pizza to Charlotte firefighters after home explosion kills woman, injures man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People came out of the woodwork to help emergency responders after a home explosion killed a woman and seriously injured a man in Charlotte, WCNC reports.

Police said 58-year-old Rania Karam was killed in the explosion Tuesday on James Jack Lane near Ballantyne Country Club.

As firefighters searched the scene through 90-degree heat, people from the community brought pizza and watermelon.

“Big Thank You to the community! Firefighters are eating & rehydrating during rehab while the search continues,” the Charlotte Fire Department tweeted.

WCNC reports seven firefighters were treated with IVs at the scene before they returned to work. One firefighter went to the hospital for non-emergency dehydration.

Update Structural Collapse; James Jack Ln; Big Thank You to the community! Firefighters are eating & rehydrating during rehab while the search continues pic.twitter.com/mXmFvEhogx — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 2, 2019