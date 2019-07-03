× City of Winston-Salem pays $20,000 settlement in wrongful death lawsuit

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The City of Winston-Salem agreed to pay a $20,000 settlement after a police officer shot and killed Edward Van McCrae, according to the newly obtained settlement agreement.

Officer Dalton McGuire shot and killed 60-year-old Edward Van McCrae after the man allegedly would not comply with orders and the officer spotted a handgun on March 30, 2018.

The lawsuit alleged wrongful death, loss of companionship and other claims and damages. The settlement is not an admission or any fault or wrongdoing.

Both parties agreed to the settlement in December.

McGuire was patrolling Bowen Boulevard near Douglas Hill Drive at about 10:30 p.m. when he pulled a vehicle over, according to police. There were two men and a woman inside.

Police said McGuire saw McCrae acting suspiciously in the back of the vehicle and told him multiple times to stop reaching toward concealed areas.

McGuire called for backup and ordered McCrae out. McCrae physically struggled with the officer and refused multiple commands to “stop reaching,” according to police.

During the struggle, the officer saw a handgun and ordered McCrae not to reach for it, police said.

McGuire fired his service weapon and McCrae was pronounced dead at the scene.

McGuire activated his body camera before he pulled the vehicle over, according to police.

