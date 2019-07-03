Asheboro man charged after crash kills 2 women in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges after two people died in a crash on N.C. 49 in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 12:26 p.m., emergency crews responded to the scene on the 1800 block of N.C. 49, between Tuckertown Road and Badin Lake Road.

Troopers report Pedro Torres, 21, of Asheboro, was driving a Jeep north on N.C. 49 when he went left of the center line and hit a Hyundai SUV.

Torres and the front seat passenger were taken to the hospital by helicopter. Torres had serious injuries. The front seat passenger had non-life-threatening injuries.

The backseat passenger in the Jeep, 23-year-old Anna Maria Uribe, of Asheboro, was killed.

The driver of the Hyundai, 49-year-old Connie Lawrence, of Salisbury, was also killed. She was the only person in the Hyundai.

Torres has been charged with driving left of center and two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Troopers say speed and impairment were not factors.

