Wreck on I-85 Business near Lexington closes northbound lanes

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A wreck on Interstate 85 Business shut down the northbound lanes Tuesday morning, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The incident began at about 6 a.m.

The crash happened near U.S. 52 in Davidson County, near Lexington, at Exit 87.

NCDOT expects the scene to clear by 9 a.m.

Drivers are advised to take U.S. 52 north to U.S. 64, Exit 89, to reaccess I-85 Business north.