DÉCINES-CHARPIEU, France — The U.S. women’s national team defeated England 2-1 in their Women’s Word Cup semifinal game Tuesday afternoon.

The USWNT will now face the winner of the Netherlands-Sweden matchup on Sunday at 11 a.m. for the title.

The Netherlands plays Sweden in their semifinals matchup on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Both the Netherlands-Sweden game and the championship game can be seen on FOX8.

