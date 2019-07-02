Rockingham County man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Rockingham County man became the second North Carolinian to win a $1 million prize in the new $300,000,000 Supreme Riches game, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Ray Sharpe, of Eden, claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He purchased the lucky $30 ticket at the Hilltop Grill & Grocery on N.C. 87 in Eden.

He had a choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum and after tax withholdings took home $424,509.

The $300,000,000 Supreme Riches game started in April with four top prize of $10 million. Three top prizes of $10 million remain to be claimed and four of the six $1 million prizes are still unclaimed. Four $1 million prizes can also be won in second-chance drawings.

The first of four second-chance drawing is scheduled for Aug. 7.

Players have until July 31 to enter their Supreme Riches tickets into the drawing.

