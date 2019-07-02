Residents demand a pause on Burke Mill Road expansion discussion in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A coalition of neighborhoods along Burke Mill Road have asked that nearby business expansion talks be put on hold.

Truliant Federal Credit Union, which has a large business operation on Hanes Mall Boulevard, has discussed expanding their oppositions. That expansion would include the construction of at least two buildings, one of which would bump up to Burke Mill Road and several houses. Along with those buildings, rendered photos show that they plan to have a gated access road for employees only.

For the past several weeks, representatives from Truliant have spoken to several of the concerned people who live on Burke Mill Road, or close enough to be affected.

On June 27, a greater community discussion was held, which also included city council members who represent the southern district.

“At some point there has to be a line that we draw,” said Siobhan Murphy, who lives in the British Woods neighborhood district next to Burke Mill Road.

Her main concern is that the expansion could bring more cars through her neighborhood -- one that already deals with traffic headaches.

“We can’t keep developing, we can’t keep having this as a cut-through area,” she said.

Murphy said that they see bumper-to-bumper traffic just about everyday during rush hour.

“Sometimes we can’t even get out of our driveways,” she said.

The City of Winston-Salem is currently conducting a traffic study of the congestion along Burke Mill Road. For Murphy and those around her, they want that study to be finished before any other expansion projects are discussed.

Murphy said she doesn’t “know why [the city] would say, ‘OK we have a problem, but we’ll allow it to go through on top of this problem that we already know we have.’”

There will be a planning hearing on July 11 in Winston-Salem. It will be at 4:30 p.m. at 100 E. First St., fifth floor.