One killed, multiple taken to hospital after crash on NC 49 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash in Davidson County prompted EMS and helicopters to respond.

Troopers report one person died at the scene, two people were taken to the hospital by helicopter and one person was taken to the hospital by ground transportation.

At about 12:26 p.m., emergency crews responded to the scene on the 1800 block of N.C. 49, between Tuckertown Road and Badin Lake Road.

Troopers say a Jeep was driving north on N.C. 49 when it went left of the center line and hit a Hyundai SUV.

The road is closed, and the scene is not expected to clear until about 4 p.m., according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

