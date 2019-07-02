× North Carolina man wanted after allegedly recording boys in Target restrooms

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of peeping in the Huntersville area, WSOC reports.

Officials said Oscar Nolasco-Hernandez is charged with 15 counts of felony secret peeping after using the camera on his phone to record 15 boys in bathrooms. One of the victims was as young as 10 years old.

According to police, a boy was inside the bathroom at the Target on Sam Furr Road when Nolasco-Hernandez stuck his cellphone under the stall door and recorded him. When the boy noticed the camera, he told his mother. That’s when police said they started looking into it.

Investigators said they took out a warrant to search Nolasco-Hernandez’s phone after tracking him down from footage of him leaving the store and the car he was driving.

According to police, they found 15 videos of boys on his phone that they believe he recorded in public bathrooms. Officers were able to confirm two of the videos were taken in the Target, but the locations of the other videos have not been released.

Target sent the following statement to WSOC:

At Target, we have no tolerance for inappropriate behavior or guest misconduct in our stores. We also take a multi-layered approach to guest safety that includes partnerships with local law enforcement, technology and team member training. Last month, a guest in our Huntersville store told our security team about a man inappropriately taking photos in the store. We immediately worked with the guest to contact the Huntersville Police Department and are continuing to support the police’s investigation, including working closely with the detective to provide videos, photos and information about the suspect to help with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntersville Police Department at (704) 464-5400.