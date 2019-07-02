Man, 4 children make it to safety after boat sinks in High Rock Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH ROCK LAKE, N.C. — A boat with five people on board sank Sunday during an afternoon storm, according to rescue crews and wildlife officials.

A father, his two children and two of the children’s friends were on board. The children ranged in ages from 10 to 15.

The five were visiting from Franklinville for a day of fishing on the water.

The call came in around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Wildlife officials say the father reported winds from the storm was pushing water into the boat as they approached a cove. The boat sank about 2 miles from the nearest boat slip.

The kids were wearing life vests, and everyone was able to make it to shore safely and unharmed.

Names have not been released, and the boat has yet to be recovered.