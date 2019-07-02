Lone survivor grieves loss of husband after plane crashes into NC home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPE MILLS, N.C. — A plane crash destroyed her home late Thursday night and now Loretta Parker is in the hospital, recovering from the injuries she suffered in the accident that killed her husband, WTVD reports.

The small plane crashed into her home near Pasadena Avenue around 11:30 p.m. that night.

"The world is a much lonelier place without him," she told WTVD while hooked up to hospital monitors that beeped in the background.

She's the lone survivor of the crash that killed her husband, Henry, and the pilot, Bill Merritt.

"I went to bed and when I woke up, I was where I thought was underground. It felt like I was underground," she said.

Parker said an EMS worker heard her muffled cries, adding, "I was in so much shock and pain that he ended up picking me up and carrying me to the ambulance like a baby."

