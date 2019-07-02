Help us choose songs for the FOX8/Old Dominion Triad holiday concerts

It’s Christmas in July and we’re beginning to plan for the FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts later this year. We need your help choosing the songs!

The 2019 concerts will be:

Burlington

7 p.m. Dec. 13

Williams High School

Winston-Salem

7:30 p.m. Dec. 20

LJVM Coliseum

Greensboro

7:30 p.m. Dec. 21

Greensboro Coliseum

The Triad Holiday Food Drive, sponsored by FOX8 and Old Dominion Freight Line, provides The Salvation Army with food to help feed local families in need. More than 9 million cans of food have been collected since 1987. This is the largest and most important food collection event of the year for The Salvation Army. Last year, over 22,000 people were served.

For many years, FOX8 and Old Dominion have celebrated the Triad Holiday Food Drive by hosting concerts at the Greensboro Coliseum, Lawrence Joel Veteran Memorial Coliseum, and in Burlington at Williams High School. The holiday concerts have become a tradition for many Piedmont Triad families, offering quality holiday entertainment. The Triad Holiday Concerts are open to the public and an array of seasonal music is provided by the Greensboro and Winston-Salem Symphonies.

The only “cost” to attend is a canned food donation (four cans per person, recommended).

Help us continue conquering this problem by registering your company to participate in the FOX8 and Old Dominion Triad Holiday Food Drive!