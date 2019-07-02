× Hallmark is casting amateur bakers for new show; winner gets $25,000 prize

LOS ANGELES — The Hallmark Channel is looking for bakers for a new Christmas-themed competition show.

Hallmark is searching for the best Christmas cookie maker.

The challenges will be everything from visual and decorative, to taste and overall presentation.

Rehearsal and production dates are July 29 through Aug. 4.

The show will be filmed in Los Angeles.

The first-place winner will take home $25,000.

If you think your Christmas cookies have what it takes and you want to apply, click here.