Fun Forth Festival kicks off Wednesday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- This year there's an earlier opportunity to see Independence Day fireworks in the City of Greensboro.

Downtown Greensboro Incorporated is kicking off the celebrations on July 3. The event, Fun Forth Festival, at the First National Bank Ballpark Field.

"It's the party before the party," said Zack Matheny, the president of DGI.

He along with his team of employees and volunteers are putting the finishing touches on the event.

The reason behind moving the fireworks show a day earlier and to the stadium was due to the recent growth in the downtown area.

"This year with the development that we've incurred downtown we have very limited places in which to light the fireworks," Matheny said.

Several people in downtown Greensboro are happy with having the fireworks celebration on the 3rd.

"Allowing people to have the day off in the evening with their family on the actual fourth I think that's actually a pretty welcomed change by the city," resident Preston Edwards said.

It's a free event. The doors will open at 7 p.m. Stephanie Quayle will take the stage around 8 p.m. and following the concert, there will be a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Downtown side street parking is limited because of the 4th of July festivities. Signs were plastered on most of the park meters Tuesday afternoon.