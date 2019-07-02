× Fort Bragg paratrooper killed in motorcycle wreck

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A Fort Bragg paratrooper died in a motorcycle wreck in North Carolina, according to the 82nd Airborne Division.

Staff Sgt. Robert J. Stevens III, a 29-year-old from Columbus, Georgia, crashed at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday in Spring Lake.

He was an electronic warfare specialist assigned to the 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

“Staff Sgt. Stevens was an invaluable member of the Falcon Brigade,” said Col. Jason Curl, the 2nd BCT commander, in a news release. “His passing is a tragedy that strikes at the heart of us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow Paratroopers. The Falcon Family stands with them during this difficult time.”

Stevens joined the Army in November 2010.

In 2011, he transferred to Fort Bragg where he served in multiple units before ending up with the 82nd Airborne Division in 2017.

Stevens’ awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal-Combat, Army Achievement Medal Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

He had the Army Parachutist Badge and was a Jumpmaster.