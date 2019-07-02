× Former NFL and University of South Carolina quarterback shot by girlfriend’s ex; suspect wanted

CONCORD, N.C. – Concord police said former University of South Carolina quarterback Anthony Wright is recovering in the hospital after being shot in a domestic dispute, WSOC reported.

Officers said they’re searching for 46-year-old William “Willie” Moses Hooker Jr. after the shooting along Middlecrest Drive NW.

Authorities said Hooker showed up to drop off his 6-year-old daughter at her mother’s home just before 1 p.m. and got into a fight with Wright.

Police said Hooker shot Wright several times and took off.

Wright was rushed into emergency surgery at the hospital and is stable, officials said.

The 6-year-old, who was in the car at the time, ran to her mother when the shooting was over. She was not hurt.

Pro Football Talk’s Darin Gantt later confirmed that the victim was the same Anthony Wright who spent eight seasons in the NFL.

WSOC crews could see crime scene tape and evidence markers littering the ground at the Skybrook development. The shooting happened near the community pool. Witnesses said everyone jumped out of the water and hid in a bathroom when they heard the shots.

Wright, who played collegiately at the University of South Carolina, spent eight years in the NFL with five teams. He earned a Super Bowl ring with the Giants during his final healthy season in the league.

Police said Hooker is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

If you have information about where Hooker is, call police at 704-920-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-93CRIME.