Construction creates traffic concerns ahead of City of High Point’s Uncle Sam Jam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Uncle Sam Jam organizers are urging people to plan ahead and leave their homes early to head to the High Point celebration.

They say construction on the Eastchester Drive and U.S. 311 interchange could cause as backup. Due to the work, drivers going north will not be able to turn left into Oak Hollow Festival Park on the 4th.

To help keep you out of the congestion, organizers recommend you use some of the nearby parking lots at the Oak Hollow Golf Course, Sailpoint Point, Oak Hollow Marina and North Overlook.

Some nearby businesses on Eastchester are also allowing visitors to use their lots. Parking attendants should be at the locations.

“Getting out is probably going to be a mess,” said Tony Jackson, who lives in High Point. “You just have to be patient and take your time.”

People FOX8 spoke with on Tuesday said the possible traffic delay because of construction wouldn’t keep them from going to the event.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Parking costs $10.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Transportation told FOX8 weather and utility relocation has put the interchange project about 14 percent behind schedule. However, the project, which started in September 2018, is still expected to be complete in January 2021.

The NCDOT’s goal is to reduce congestion and improve safety in that area.