Check out these family-friendly alternatives to fireworks

Fireworks will light up the sky as America celebrates her independence. It's a Fourth of July celebration tradition.

But there are dangers that come along with fireworks.

That's why parents may want to keep their kids away from them, but that doesn't mean your celebration won't be a blast.

There are all sorts of sparkling alternatives that you can use to make sure your Fourth is festive.

Glow sticks are a great alternative to fireworks and sparklers.

They are bright and fun and you don't have to worry about the child getting burned.

Sparklers are responsible for 20% of firework injuries.

And what about silly string?

It's messy but it's a lot of fun. It comes in all kinds of colors so when you spray the streams of string you almost get the same bright, colorful effects that fireworks give off.

And if you want the snap, crackle and pop of fireworks, try a can of party poppers.

They make a popping sound when they're opened up and then releases colorful strands of ribbons.

Bang Snaps work well too.

They give off a loud pop and small spark when you throw them on the ground. These will make a good choice for older kids.

And remember, parents, all these items should be used under adult supervision.