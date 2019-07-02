× Burlington man sentenced for possessing silencers after planning to shoot up Raleigh government building

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man was sentenced to 5 years in prison after police say he planned to shoot up a Raleigh government building, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney Middle District of North Carolina.

Bobby John Kobito, 56, of Burlington, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm silencer on March 22.

He was sentenced on Friday to 60 months of imprisonment followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Kobito allegedly visited a Raleigh mosque in January 2018 and asked if a video was real. The video reportedly showed a Raleigh Imam making statements regarding killing people of other faiths.

Kobito was described as friendly and non-confrontational, but a Raleigh officer saw binoculars and shooting targets in his car.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation to determine if Kobito was planning a criminal act.

FBI communicated with Kobito over social media and later in person.

The man told an informant that he had done what he called “hardcore recon” on the mosque and was turning his attention to a Raleigh government building.

Kobito believed the government building was part of the National Security Agency, which he alleged was spying on everyone.

He reportedly told the informant that he wanted to shoot into the building and talked about making and buying a silencer.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Kobito’s apartment and found two devices determined to be firearm silencers on Oct. 25, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He had not obtained the registration required under federal law to possess silencers.