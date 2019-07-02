Beachgoers in Myrtle Beach urged to be aware of king tides during Fourth of July

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — With droves of beachgoers in town for the Fourth of July, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department wants people to be aware of king tides.

On July 3 and 4, king tides are expected at Myrtle Beach.

King tides are higher than normal tides caused by the alignment of the sun and moon.

“Typically for our area we just see higher tides without the flooding, but the possibility is still there,” the fire department wrote. “Please help us on the beach during these days, and every day, by leaving a path for our Ocean Rescue vehicles to get through as we know that the 4th of July week is our busiest week, and with it comes more beach goers.”