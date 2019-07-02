× ‘Baby Doe’ meets NICU nanny who was one of her first caretakers – ‘What Happened to Baby Doe’ episode 11

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Angel Thomas has accepted both the heartwarming and heartbreaking parts of her story has “Baby Doe.”

“For a while, I wasn’t really proud of where I came from and it took me a while to really accept it, but when I did, nothing can really take that away from me,” she said.

After FOX8’s 2017 coverage on Angel Thomas, Cone Health volunteer NICU Nanny Rebecca Miles wrote Thomas a letter.

The two met in person while Angel was home on summer break this year.

Miles let Thomas know that she had an extended family at the hospital.

“It was such a thrill to get good news about you and to see how well you were doing and when you said they found you and they were your family, I thought you had some other support system and family backing you up,” Miles said to Thomas.

That’s the amazing part of Thomas’ story.

It was a divine orchestration of people in a community being placed right where they needed to be at a specific moment in time.

Some for a few minutes, some for a season and others for a lifetime.

Thomas takes everything she has been through in stride.

“I know I went through a lot in life, I went through a lot in college, but I feel like you should go through life with a smile no matter what you go through. Life isn’t easy, and it only gets harder, but it’s what you make of it. I wasn’t supposed to make it, but I did. That just motivates me to want to do better and to do more, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

