At least 2 people hurt after apparent explosion obliterates Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials said at least two people were hurt after what appeared to be an explosion at a large home in Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. along James Jack Lane off Ballantyne Commons Parkway, according to WSOC.

From the air, flames and smoke were seen shooting from the house’s roof with debris littering the ground.

The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed the house collapsed because of a fire.

A neighbor told WSOC she felt her entire house shake at the time of the incident.

MEDIC confirmed it had multiple units heading to the scene as well as its mass casualty bus.

Read more at WSOC.