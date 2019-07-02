Air Force jet hits bird, drops 3 dummy bombs over Florida

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — A military plane hit a bird and dropped three dummy bombs over northern Florida during a training missing, according to a news release from the Air Force.

According to the Air Force, “an A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 23d Fighter Group suffered a bird strike which caused an inadvertent release of three BDU-33s, a small non-explosive training munition” around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

The Air Force said they are not exactly sure where the dummy bombs fell, but believe it was around Suwannee Springs, Florida.

No injuries or damage have been reported. The incident is still under investigation.

The Air Force said although the training munition is inert, it is equipped with a small pyrotechnic charge and should not be handled.