× 18-year-old man charged for murder of 67-year-old woman, stabbing 3 children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WEWS) — An 18-year-old man accused of killing a 67-year-old woman and stabbing three children last month in Cleveland has been indicted on multiple charges.

Jalen L. Plummer, 18, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, four counts of felonious assault and three counts of attempted murder, according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records.

The stabbings happened June 22 in the 19000 block of Chickasaw Avenue. When police arrived, officers said that they found 67-year-old Diane Madison dead. An attorney confirmed to News 5 that Madison was serial killer Michael Madison’s mother. Michael Madison was convicted in 2016 for the murders of three women.

Two 10-year-old-girls and a 10-year-old boy were also found with stab wounds. The children were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

Plummer is scheduled to appear in court on July 5 for an arraignment. He is currently being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail without bond.