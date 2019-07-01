× Wreck involving Winston-Salem police vehicle sends multiple people to hospital with serious injuries

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A wreck in Winston-Salem sent multiple people to the hospital Monday night, according to Sgt. D. Battjes with Winston-Salem police.

The wreck happened in the 2900 block of Reynolds Park Road around 7:30 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the wreck and one is a Winston-Salem police vehicle.

Everyone involved in the wreck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Battjes said.

Battjes did not provide a specific number of people taken to the hospital.

There is no word on what caused the wreck.

36.078894 -80.185196