Winston-Salem neighborhood concerned about wandering dog

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C -- Neighbors in a Winston-Salem community are concerned about a large dog wandering the streets after being abandoned a few weeks ago.

Homeowners say they are worried about their safety and the animal's.

They tell FOX8 Forsyth County Animal Control has been called out to the neighborhood before, but officers didn't take the dog.

"It's not his fault that he got left, but somebody needs to come get him," said Brittany Caldwell, who lives in the neighborhood.

On Monday, animal control was back on Rockford Street trying to catch the abandoned pet, but with no luck.

A trap was set up in a neighbor's yard and is monitored every two hours.

People say the dog hasn't shown any signs of aggression, but they are worried it's just a matter of time.

"You know don't just leave them on the streets because there are a lot of kids roaming these streets and yards, and don't nobody want to be at the hospital with their kid," Caldwell said.

More importantly, people want to know why the dog's owner abandoned their responsibility.

"You leave the hospital with a baby. You can't just say I'm going to leave my baby here, which some people do and that's against the law. It's against the law to leave your animals," Caldwell said.

Once the dog is in animal services' care, it will be scanned for a microchip, screened for any health concerns and hopefully placed in an appropriate home.