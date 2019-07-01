× Where she is today: From ‘Baby Doe’ to flying planes – ‘What Happened to Baby Doe’ episode 10

GREENSBORO, N.C. — “Baby Doe” has come a long way.

Angel Thomas came into the world wrapped in a bed sheet left lying on the ground, but today she’s soaring through the clouds.

Thomas wants to own and operate a commercial airline.

She’s a student at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, where she’s studying aeronautical science.

Thomas took her first flight this year.

“I was just excited that I flew a plane and that I was really doing what I went to school for,” she said.

“I can’t wait for her to fly her first plane, and I’m going to be her flight attendant. I just want all her dreams to come true. I really do,” Angel’s adoptive mother Carrie Thomas said.

Outside of school, Thomas is preparing to step onto the pageant stage, which includes plans to compete in the Miss North Carolina USA pageant later this year.

Thomas is in the process of finding sponsors.

In many ways, Thomas has an extended family supporting her to pursue her dreams.

She remains close with the family who found her as an abandoned baby.

They visited Thomas while she was in school for her birthday.

They took a trip to Disney World together.

