Walmart will not sell tobacco products to customers under 21 years old as of July 1

While you may be legally allowed to buy cigarettes at 18, 19 and 20, Walmart says they’ll only sell tobacco to customers over the age of 21.

As of July 1, Walmart has changed store policy, and customers will have to be at least 21 years old to buy tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.

The new policy also extends to Sam’s Club.

The company is also planning to stop selling fruity or dessert-flavored electronic nicotine delivery systems.