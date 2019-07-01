× Victim with possible gunshot wounds found after aggravated assault in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was possibly shot in an aggravated assault in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 4:54 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the area of Sussmans Street and Ashe Street.

At the scene, police found a person with possible gunshot wounds.

Officers have not released the name of the victim or details on the victim’s condition.

