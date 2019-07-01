× Study finds South Carolina drivers are worse than North Carolina drivers

When it comes to driving in the Carolinas, you’re better off in the Tar Heel State.

That’s according to a study by financial website Smart Asset.

South Carolina tied with Arkansas as the 11th state with the worst drivers.

Before North Carolinians start bragging, the Tar Heel State didn’t fare that much better, ranking at 25, smack dab in the middle of the 50 U.S. states.

The study found about 1.87 people are killed in South Carolina and 1.24 people are killed in North Carolina for every 100 million vehicle miles traveled.

South Carolina fared slightly better for DUI arrests. For every 1,000 drivers, 4.05 are arrested in South Carolina for driving under the influence and 4.10 are arrested in North Carolina.

The study also found that 90.6% percent of South Carolina drivers are insured compared to 93.5% in North Carolina.

Which state has the worst drivers according to this study?

Mississippi.

In the Magnolia State, only 76.3% of drivers are insured, 3.72 drivers out of every 1,000 are arrested with DUIs and 1.69 people are killed for every 100 million vehicle miles traveled.

Who are the best?

Despite their reputation, drivers in Massachusetts came out as the best drivers in the nation.

The study found 93.8% of drivers are insured, 1.76 drivers out of every 1,000 are arrested with DUIs and only .63 people are killed for every 100 million vehicle miles traveled.

Check out the full list on the Smart Asset website.