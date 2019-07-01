× Police investigating homicide after finding victim with gunshot wound

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are on a homicide case after a person was possibly shot in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 4:54 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the area of Sussmans Street and Ashe Street.

At the scene, police found a person with a gunshot wound.

Officers have not released the name of the victim or details on the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.