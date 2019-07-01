× Man charged after firing shots at deputy’s vehicle in Pleasant Garden

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — A man is in jail after authorities say he fired shots at a deputy’s vehicle, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

David Hylton, 62, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault by pointing a gun, two counts discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle, two counts of communicating threats, eight counts of discharge of firearms, two counts of malicious conduct by prisoner, and armed to the terror of the people.

The incident took place Sunday around 11 p.m. at 4523 Alliance Church Road in Pleasant Garden.

Hylton received a $500,000 bond and has a scheduled court date of July 29.