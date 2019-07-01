× Investigators search for suspects after thieves steal, torch NC rescue squad’s truck

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Members of the Richmond County Rescue Squad are in disbelief after a fire truck they fundraised for was stolen Sunday and set on fire, WSOC reports.

Authorities found the smoldering truck in a rural part of Anson County Sunday afternoon. Rescue Squad Chief Scott Waters told WSOC the truck was stolen from the volunteer department’s station in Rockingham.

Officials said most of the gear that was on the truck appeared to have been stripped from the vehicle and stolen before the truck was set ablaze.

Waters said his squad applied for a fire marshal’s grant to pay for half of the cost of the truck and had to raise funds for the other half. The truck alone was valued at $50,000 – not counting any of the gear that was stolen.

The department is hoping insurance will cover the cost of the gear, but Waters wasn’t sure.

Rockingham police is investigating the break-in, while the Anson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the truck fire. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact authorities.