Hundreds without power in Greensboro after vehicle crashes into power pole

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash left power down for hundreds in Greensboro, according to police and Duke Energy.

Officers responded to the wreck at about 7:50 p.m. Sunday on Groometown Road between Frazier Road and Kipling Drive.

A person was reportedly injured and a power pole was damaged.

As of about 7 a.m. Monday, more than 700 people were still waiting for the lights to come back on.

Duke Energy estimates power will be restored by about 8:30 a.m.