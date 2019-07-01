× Greensboro man arrested in series of business break-ins

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with a series of business break-ins, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Nigel Lee Graves, 25 of Greensboro, is charged with six counts of felony breaking and entering, five counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering and five counts of felony possession of stolen property.

Police said Graves was charged for the June 17 and June 23 break-ins at Tasty Grill located at 1500 E. Market St., the June 14 and June 23 break-ins at Pizzario Grill located at 1524 E. Market St., the June 23 break-in at Pepe El Toro Taqueria located at 2101 E. Market St., and the June 23 break-in at Shear’d & Nail’d located at 104 N. Booker Ave.

Graves was arrested Monday morning. He is currently in the Guilford County Jail with a $100,000 bond.