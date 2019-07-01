× Fatal stabbing in Randolph County was self-defense, sheriff’s office says

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The person who fatally stabbed a man in Randolph County Sunday acted in self-defense, the sheriff’s office said Monday in a news release.

The sheriff’s office received a call about a stabbing in the Dinah Road area.

Deputies found Linzy Thomas Coble with stab wounds when they arrived.

Coble was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where he died.

The sheriff’s office said following an investigation, they learned that Coble had been ordered to leave a residence at least two times prior to the stabbing.

Coble returned to the residence and broke in through a window, the sheriff’s office said. Coble then assaulted one of the residents, resulting in the other resident stabbing Coble.

No charges will be filed in the case.