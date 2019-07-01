× ‘Explosives detected’ in vehicle at gate to Fort Bragg, investigation underway

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Authorities are investigating after explosives were detected in a vehicle at the entrance of Fort Bragg Monday afternoon, WTVD reports.

All American Access Control Point is closed until further notice due to the security threat.

All American Freeway is closed outbound from the gate to I-295 and inbound from the gate to Zabitosky Road, Gruber Road, Honeycutt Road and Knox Street.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.