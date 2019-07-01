Emotions run high as Burlington triple-homicide suspect appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAHAM, N.C. -- Three families are grieving after three men were shot and killed Sunday night at a home in Burlington.

Hyquan Parker was indicted by a grand jury Monday afternoon after police say he shot the three friends.

The 911 calls made that night are difficult to listen to.

"He's running down Sharpe Road with a gun. He shot three people," says the caller. "Please, please."

That's the voice of Jasmine, who tells FOX8 she was Jason Williams' fiancee.

"My boyfriend is dead. Please somebody help me," she cries.

Off-camera, Jasmine told FOX8 she was upstairs in the apartment on Perry Circle, as Williams and his two friends, Kaseem Peterson and Tyrone Nelson Jr., were playing video games with Parker.

She says all of the sudden she heard gunshots.

Peterson, Williams and Nelson Jr. were all killed.

Parker took off and was caught by Burlington police on Monday. He faces three counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Originally, he had a $3 million bond. But in court, the judge revoked it, in part due to Parker's past.

In 2009, Parker was convicted of second-degree murder in Durham. He was in jail until 2016.

A few months later, he was sent back to jail for drug charges and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Parker had just been released from jail in December 2018 and was on the run from his probation when he ended up in Burlington.

Now, three families are shattered and a community is broken.

"I'm worried about everybody, with kids and family," said one woman, who didn't want to be identified. "Every time you turn on the news, someone is shot up in the church. Someone shot up at a birthday party."

When she saw what was going on Sunday night, she was terrified.

"There were flashing lights. The guns were drawn and I'm like, 'Oh my god, what happened?'" she said.

Now, she's praying for the future and for all of the families.

"It's sad," the woman said. "Three lives snuffed out, for what?"

Emotions were running high in the courtroom, as family and friends of the victim sat feet away from Parker.

The group had been told to be quiet and calm down by the judge several times.

One woman with the group, identified as Josselyn Farrior, left the courtroom yelling and deputies sprinted after her.

Outside of the courtroom in the hallway, deputies handcuffed her and took her back into the courtroom.

FOX8 learned the woman was held in contempt of court and will have to spend 10 days in jail.