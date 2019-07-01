Dashcam video shows officer rescue scared kitten dumped on highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Georgia police officer saved a small kitten after finding it in the middle of a busy highway.

Sandy Springs Police posted dashcam video of K-9 Officer Hanse rescuing the little animal on Friday.

The kitten was reportedly unharmed but scared.

The officer brought the cat to a nearby veterinary clinic

Hanse was one multiple officers who responded to a report of five kittens dumped in the middle of Interstate 285 during rush hour.

Police said there were not able to find any of the other kittens.