Dashcam video shows officer rescue scared kitten dumped on highway

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Georgia police officer saved a small kitten after finding it in the middle of a busy highway.
Sandy Springs Police posted dashcam video of K-9 Officer Hanse rescuing the little animal on Friday.
The kitten was reportedly unharmed but scared.
The officer brought the cat to a nearby veterinary clinic
Hanse was one multiple officers who responded to a report of five kittens dumped in the middle of Interstate 285 during rush hour.
Police said there were not able to find any of the other kittens.
