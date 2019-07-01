× Blue Bell tracking down woman seen in viral video licking ice cream, returning it to store shelf

Blue Bell is working with law enforcement to track down a woman seen in a now-viral video, according to WAFB.

The video appears to show a woman opening a 64 oz ice cream container at a grocery store, licking it and putting it back on the shelf.

“This type of incident will not be tolerated,” Blue Bell told WAFB. “Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers.”

Some online criticized the company for not better sealing their ice cream containers. The company responded saying the ice cream freezes to the lid creating a natural seal and any attempt to open the containers should be noticeable.